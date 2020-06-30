Prison Phone Providers Accused Of Price-Fixing Inmate Calls

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Two companies that facilitate collect calls made from U.S. jails and prisons and a mobile marketing company were hit with a class action Monday in Maryland federal court for allegedly colluding to inflate the cost of inmate calls for a decade. Securus Technologies LLC, Global Tel*Link Corp. and 3Cinteractive Corp. were accused of working together to maintain the "astronomical" costs of inmate calls by Ashley Albert, Ashley Baxter, Karina Jakeway and Melinda Jabbie, who are family members of prisoners that had to pay the allegedly high call costs. "Securus and GTL were able to charge these excessive [call] prices by agreeing...

