Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prison Phone Providers Accused Of Price-Fixing Inmate Calls

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Two companies that facilitate collect calls made from U.S. jails and prisons and a mobile marketing company were hit with a class action Monday in Maryland federal court for allegedly colluding to inflate the cost of inmate calls for a decade.

Securus Technologies LLC, Global Tel*Link Corp. and 3Cinteractive Corp. were accused of working together to maintain the "astronomical" costs of inmate calls by Ashley Albert, Ashley Baxter, Karina Jakeway and Melinda Jabbie, who are family members of prisoners that had to pay the allegedly high call costs.

"Securus and GTL were able to charge these excessive [call] prices by agreeing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!