Twitter Turns 'Blind Eye' To Saudi Arabia Torture, Suit Says

Law360 (June 29, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- Prominent Saudi Arabian political dissident Ali Al-Ahmed hit Twitter Inc. with a lawsuit on Monday, accusing the social media giant of enabling and turning a "blind eye" to Saudi Arabia's efforts to suppress, torture, terrorize and murder dissenters. Al-Ahmed, an activist, analyst and journalist, was granted political asylum in the U.S. and has made it his life's work to counter propaganda from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and expose corruption, violence and human rights violations there, according to his complaint. From 2013 to 2015, a pair of Twitter employees accessed the company's information on a slew of Saudi dissidents, including information...

