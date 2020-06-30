7th Circ. Says Boy's $8.3M Birth Injury Award Is Reasonable

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Monday rejected the U.S. government's request to vacate an $8.3 million award for a 5-year-old boy who suffered a serious shoulder injury when he was born at a federally supported clinic, saying the trial judge determined reasonable damages. The government had urged the court to vacate the damages for plaintiff Yong Juan "Maggie" Zhao's permanently injured son, arguing the lower court improperly calculated her $2.6 million lost-earnings award using an unsupported assumption that her son could have earned $100,000 annually in a skilled trade with no injury and only a high school education. But a three-judge panel said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS