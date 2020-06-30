Nonbank Lender Urges Calif. Judge To End PPP Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Nonbank lender Fountainhead Commercial Capital LLC has asked a California federal judge to end litigation alleging the company disadvantaged small-dollar applicants for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, arguing that it had been appropriately transparent with would-be borrowers against the tumultuous backdrop of the global pandemic. In its Monday motion, the company asked U.S. District Judge Dean D. Pregerson to dismiss, with prejudice, plaintiff Elizabeth M. Byrnes Inc.'s proposed class action, which accuses the company of fast-tracking its most lucrative loan requests and ignoring small loans until the first round of federal funding for the loan program was exhausted. Fountainhead, which comprises...

