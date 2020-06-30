Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Musician Seeks Cert. For Over 30K In SAG-AFTRA Suit

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- A musician accusing the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists of draining millions of dollars from an artists' fund set up by Congress moved Monday in California federal court to certify a class of 30,000 session musicians and backup singers whose royalties had allegedly been "skimmed."

Songwriter Kevin Risto, the lead plaintiff, said in a bid for class certification Monday that the entertainment guilds "blatantly abused their control" of the fund by diverting money while conferring "no benefit to the artists whose royalties were being skimmed."

Risto urged U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder to certify a class of...

