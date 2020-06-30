Huawei, ZTE Officially National Security Threats, FCC Says

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission formally designated Huawei and ZTE as national security threats to the United States on Tuesday, moving to disrupt the Chinese tech firms' American operations by declaring that federal telecom subsidies won't cover their equipment. The FCC's Universal Service Fund may no longer be used to buy equipment or services from Huawei or ZTE, the agency said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) The long-anticipated decision means money from the Universal Service Fund can't be used to reimburse companies for infrastructure buildout using equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co. or ZTE Corp. Congress and the Trump administration have voiced concern...

