NY Judge Blocks Trump's Niece From Releasing Tell-All Book

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday temporarily barred President Donald Trump's niece and her publisher Simon & Schuster from releasing her purportedly damning tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." In a three-page order, Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Hal B. Greenwald granted an emergency bid by the president's brother, Robert S. Trump, for a temporary restraining order against Mary L. Trump and the publisher. Robert Trump had argued that parts of the book breach a nondisclosure agreement Mary Trump signed in 2001 to resolve litigation over the will of Robert...

