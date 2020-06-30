Uber Wins Trim Of Sick Leave Claim From Wage Class Action

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed Uber drivers' sick leave claim from a putative class action alleging the ride-hailing giant deprived drivers of benefits by misclassifying them as independent contractors, but declined to dismiss other claims and gave drivers a chance to bolster the sick leave allegation. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen dismissed without prejudice the drivers' claim related to paid sick leave entitlement, which serves as a predicate for their Unfair Competition Law and Declaratory Judgment Act claims, but rejected a number of Uber's legal challenges and its bid to strike portions of the complaint. Judge Chen acknowledged in...

