7th Circ. Won't Revive $8.6M Suit Over Unpaid Air Base Work

Law360 (June 30, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday denied a contractor's bid to revive its suit against Zurich American Insurance Co. and The Insurance Co. of the State of Pennsylvania over $8.6 million it claims it's owed from work on a Qatar air base, saying the contractor failed to give notice within the right time frame that it wasn't paid. The three-judge panel affirmed a summary judgment that ended the suit by A&C Construction and Installation Co., saying the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors against nonpayment for work on federal government projects, has strict requirements for notice and when suits are filed, and that...

