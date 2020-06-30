Discovery Paused In Pol's $435M Defamation Beef With CNN

Law360, New York (June 30, 2020, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Tuesday that California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes must wait to take discovery of CNN in his $435 million suit alleging the news network defamed him with an allegedly false report that said he traveled to Ukraine to "dig up dirt" on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang ruled during a telephone conference that a CNN motion to dismiss the suit, if granted, could obviate the need for burdensome fact-finding. Briefing on CNN's dismissal motion, to be decided by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, will last through the middle...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS