Grubhub Says Customer Misled Court On FCC Ruling

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Grubhub Inc. told an Illinois federal court that a customer who proposed a class action over unwanted autodialed calls has mischaracterized a recent Federal Communications Commission ruling related to the definition of an "autodialer," saying it "has no relevance to this action." In the suit, Donna Marshall claims that customers nationwide received hundreds of unwanted autodialed calls from the mobile food delivery service despite being told they would stop, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The TCPA prohibits any person from calling or text messaging someone's cellphone using an automatic dialing system. In a June 29 notice, Marshall pointed...

