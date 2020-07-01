Boeing Wants Out Of Investor Suit Over Max 8 Safety

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Boeing pushed an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed securities class action accusing the company of hiding safety problems in its 737 Max 8 jets, arguing Tuesday that while the shareholders bring "an avalanche of allegations," none of the purported misstatements show that Boeing intentionally misled investors. The statements cited by lead plaintiff Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi cannot support securities fraud claims because they are too general, are mere opinions or were taken out of context, Boeing said in its dismissal bid. "Plaintiffs' strategy is apparently to plead an avalanche of allegations in the hope that the sheer volume...

