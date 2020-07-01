Unión Fenosa Wins Round In $2B Award Fight Against Egypt

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A London judge on Tuesday declined to set aside an order dispensing with formal service requirements relating to Unión Fenosa Gas' efforts to enforce a $2 billion arbitral award against Egypt after a certificate of service was apparently lost on its way back from Cairo to England. Judge Richard Jacobs concluded that an order issued in October last year allowing Unión Fenosa to dispense with service of an underlying order enforcing the award in England hadn't been improper. The gas company won the award from an International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal following a gas supply dispute relating to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS