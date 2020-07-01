Judge May Allow Suit Over 'Troubling' McClatchy Debt Rework

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- The New York bankruptcy judge overseeing newspaper chain McClatchy Co.'s bankruptcy said he would decide by the end of the week whether to give unsecured creditors permission to sue over what he called "troubling" aspects of a 2018 debt restructuring. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles said that while he was "unlikely" to give the unsecured creditors committee their requested exclusive right to settle the claims, he was also unlikely to discard claims based on allegations that McClatchy subsidiaries were insolvent when the restructuring imposed new loan guarantees on them. "It seems to me there are some colorable claims here, particularly in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS