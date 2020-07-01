Houston Firms Sued By Dropped Client In Wrongful Death Suit

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The widow of a 39-year-old man who died after suffering a heart attack at an LA Fitness club has sued two Houston-based law firms alleging they ditched her after two years of working on a wrongful death suit against the gym to represent her late husband's minor children instead. Sara Betancur told a Texas state court on Tuesday that she had hired George K. Farah of Farah Law Group PLLC and Joseph D. Terry of Terry & Thweatt PC to represent her in a wrongful death lawsuit shortly after her husband collapsed while playing racquetball at a Houston LA Fitness facility...

