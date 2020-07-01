SEC Says Broker Can't Attack Its Investigation In Bribe Trial

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a Manhattan federal court to keep an analyst's upcoming bribery trial limited to his alleged cover-up of an $11,000 ski trip, saying the court should block an anticipated defense centered on the SEC's investigation and the misdeeds of co-conspirators. In a trial brief Tuesday, the SEC said former Sterne Agee & Leach analyst John A. Paulsen repeatedly raised questions about the culpability of others in a "thinly veiled" attempt to shift blame for an alleged pay-to-play scheme with a disgraced pension fund executive. He also has appeared to set up attacks on the SEC's...

