House Passes $1.5T Infrastructure Funding Bill

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The House on Wednesday passed an estimated $1.5 trillion surface transportation and infrastructure investment bill that aggressively tackles climate change and environmental reforms, advancing a measure that the Senate majority leader and the president have already declared dead on arrival. The Democrat-controlled House passed H.R. 2, the Moving Forward Act, which lays out ambitious goals for rehabilitating aging highways, rail and transit systems and ports, and makes significant investments in clean water and wastewater systems, affordable housing, broadband internet, schools and hospitals. H.R. 2 includes sweeping environmental provisions to tackle climate change, cut carbon pollution, embrace electric vehicles and fleets, and adopt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS