Facebook Taking Row Over Wiretap Act's Reach To High Court

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Facebook is gearing up to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court a Ninth Circuit ruling reviving claims that it unlawfully intercepted logged-out users' browsing histories, arguing that the dispute presents a chance to resolve a circuit split over whether companies can be held liable under federal wiretap law for receiving communications directly from unknowing users. The social media giant on Monday asked the Ninth Circuit to put on hold the issuance of its mandate in the dispute until Facebook can petition the high court to review an April panel ruling that resurrected several wiretap and privacy claims in multidistrict litigation being...

