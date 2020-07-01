Ex-Hollywood Exec Denies Pocketing $14M To Pay For Estate

Law360, New York (July 1, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The former chief of a film company that distributed movies including "Kidnap" with Halle Berry on Wednesday denied charges in Manhattan that he embezzled $14 million of BlackRock investment dollars and used it to pay for his Beverly Hills, California, estate. Former Aviron Pictures LLC CEO William Sadleir, 66, pled not guilty via telephone to two counts of fraud and a count of aggravated identity theft before Manhattan U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office said Sadleir misappropriated $14 million as he lied to the asset management giant about a $27 million chunk of about $75 million in...

