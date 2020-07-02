Ex-NFL Player Fights For Jury Trial In ERISA Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:11 PM EDT) -- A former Kansas City Chief urged a Texas federal judge on Wednesday not to deny him a jury trial in his suit against the NFL player retirement plan that allegedly refused him benefits for physical and mental injuries suffered on the job. Michael Cloud, who was drafted in the second round of the 1999 draft by the Chiefs and spent seven seasons in the NFL, says the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Player Retirement Plan has refused to place him in the correct "Active Football" benefits tier based on on-the-job bodily and neurological injuries. The plan's recent request that the court bar...

