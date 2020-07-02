Equifax Investors' Attys Will Earn $29.6M Fee In Stock Suit

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- A team of attorneys from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP will be taking home a more than $29.6 million counsel fee for representing a proposed class of Equifax investors after securing a $149 million settlement of a suit over the company's vast 2017 data breach, a Georgia federal judge determined. In U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash's order awarding the fee and litigation expenses, the judge said the sum, which is equal to 20% of the settlement total, is "fair and reasonable and consistent with awards in similar cases." In the counsel team's memo...

