Calif. Ruling Will Help Cos. Fight Fraud-By-Implication Suits

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT) -- What you don't say may be used against you in a court of law. For almost a decade, the plaintiffs bar has been taking to heart this fractured spin on the familiar Miranda warning, working the aisles of grocery stores and shopping for purported label infractions, then suing over what the labels say. But with the stock of supposedly offending labels dwindling, class counsel have now taken to suing over what labels don't say. These cases are vexing because what wasn't said leaves a lot of room for second-guessing. And, recently, some courts have accommodated these claims, letting them get past...

