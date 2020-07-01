Simon & Schuster Beats Bid To Block Mary Trump Tell-All

Law360 (July 1, 2020, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Simon & Schuster can move forward with publishing the purportedly damning tell-all book penned by President Donald Trump's niece, a New York appellate court ruled Wednesday, partially reversing a lower court's temporary restraining order issued one day earlier. On Tuesday, Dutchess County Supreme Court Justice Hal B. Greenwald granted an emergency bid from the president's brother, Robert S. Trump, for a temporary restraining order. The order blocked Mary L. Trump and the publisher from distributing and publishing any portions of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" that describe her relationship with certain family...

