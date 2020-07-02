Epstein Ex Ghislaine Maxwell Charged With Sex Crimes

Law360, New York (July 2, 2020, 10:51 AM EDT) -- British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with conspiring with deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, according to an indictment made public Thursday by the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office. Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in an undated photo. (The U.S. Department of Justice) Maxwell, 58, who once dated Epstein, was taken into custody in New Hampshire, where she had been residing at a luxury property, according to the FBI. Multiple women have previously described how they were "recruited" as teenagers into Epstein's orbit, often by Maxwell, lured by claims that the wealthy...

