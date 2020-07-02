Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Pimco CEO Won't Get New 'Varsity Blues' Sentencing

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A federal judge won't reconsider the former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co.'s nine-month prison term in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, ruling Thursday that he failed to show the government withheld evidence suggesting he's innocent.

Douglas Hodge was accused of paying nearly $1 million in bribes to help his children get into elite universities, and pled guilty in the high-profile case.

But he argued his sentencing was tainted by the fact that prosecutors did not turn over notes written by the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer. Hodge claimed the notes showed he thought he was making legitimate donations to...

