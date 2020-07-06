Gov't Contracts Cases To Watch In 2020: Midyear Report

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- There are several important government contracts cases to watch in the second half of 2020, from high-profile disputes over the Pentagon's $10 billion JEDI cloud deal to a case that could provide clarity on challenges to prototyping deals. Here are five cases — and one likely area for disputes — that government contractors should pay attention to during the remainder of the year. Oracle and Amazon's Disputes Over the JEDI Deal In the highest-profile current government contracts dispute, both Oracle Corp. and Amazon Web Services Inc. have protested the U.S. Department of Defense's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, the centerpiece of the...

