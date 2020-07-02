3M Wants DOD Employees, Data In Defective Earplug MDL

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- 3M Co. told a Florida federal judge Wednesday it has no choice but to seek to compel six U.S. Department of Defense employees to give deposition and the department to produce data in multidistrict litigation over the company's earplugs, which are said to have caused users in the military to develop tinnitus and suffer hearing loss. U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers referred the matter to the court's magistrate judge in an order Thursday morning. In its motion Wednesday, 3M told the judge that the DOD has "improperly denied" or indefinitely left open certain requests seeking information related to the Combat...

