2 Investment Advice Rulings Offer Lessons On Insider Liability

Law360 (July 9, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- In recent years, several claims have been filed against registered investment advisers seeking disgorgement of short-swing profits under Section 16(b) of the Securities Exchange Act, with many of these cases premised on the existence of an alleged group comprising the investment adviser and its clients. On May 20, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit handed an important victory to the investment advisory community when it issued a pair of decisions, Rubenstein v. International Value Advisers LLC and Rubenstein v. Rofam Inv. LLC. The court affirmed the dismissal of two Section 16(b) complaints and held that there is no...

