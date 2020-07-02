EEOC Charge Alleges Sweeping Racial Bias At Facebook

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Facebook screens out Black job applicants and routinely relies on peer reviews by its overwhelmingly white and Asian American workforce to unfairly deny promotions to its few Black employees, according to a class action race bias charge filed Thursday with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. A Black manager and two Black job applicants accused the social media giant of systemic race bias in the EEOC charge, assailing a "general policy of discrimination" that infects personnel decisions including hiring, promotions and setting pay. "There may be Black Lives Matter posters on Facebook's walls, but Black workers don't see that phrase reflecting...

