NY Judge Axes Standard Chartered FCA Suit At Feds' Request

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a whistleblower suit accusing Standard Chartered Bank of lying to U.S. authorities to shave billions of dollars from what it allegedly should have paid for violations of Iran sanctions, granting a government request that he said he had "no difficulty" deeming well-founded. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said the U.S. government's contentions that the case is meritless and a potential waste of resources were good enough for him to agree to dismissal and weren't successfully refuted by the relator behind the suit, Brutus Trading LLC. "On the detailed record presented, the court has...

