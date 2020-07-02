FERC Seeks Hill's Help After DC Circ. Dumps Pipeline Policy

Law360 (July 2, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Two Federal Energy Regulatory Commissioners on Thursday urged Congress to extend the agency's administrative appeals process and give landowners more protection, two days after the D.C. Circuit blew a hole in FERC's ability to delay requests to reconsider gas project approvals. Chairman Neil Chatterjee and Commissioner Richard Glick issued a joint statement asking lawmakers to consider giving FERC "a reasonable amount of additional time" to act on rehearing requests for orders under the Natural Gas Act and Federal Power Act. The commissioners also said FERC should not be allowed to greenlight construction and project developers should not be allowed to seize land...

