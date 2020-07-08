Security Fears Over HK Cable Reveal 'Team Telecom' Priorities

Law360 (July 8, 2020, 2:59 PM EDT) -- On June 17, Team Telecom, the multiagency body that reviews certain Federal Communications Commission licensing applications for national security and law enforcement concerns, recommended that the FCC deny the portion of the Pacific Light Cable Network, or PLCN, submarine cable system application that would have established a direct connection between the U.S. and Hong Kong, citing national security concerns. Team Telecom recommended that the FCC approve the portions of the application in so far as the undersea cable connects the U.S., Taiwan and the Philippines, which are separately owned and controlled by subsidiaries of Google LLC and Facebook Inc. and do...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS