Dakota Access Shutdown Piles On The Pain For Pipelines

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Monday made it a double dose of bad news for the U.S. pipeline industry when he ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down and drain its oil, just a day after developers pulled the plug on the proposed $8 billion Atlantic Coast gas pipeline. U.S. District Judge James A. Boasberg gave Dakota Access operator Energy Transfer LP until Aug. 5 to shut down the pipeline and empty it of all oil until the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers completes a full environmental impact statement for an easement that allowed the pipeline to cross beneath a Missouri River...

