Feds Must Return Penalty Fees To Bridgegate Mastermind

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday ordered the government to return nearly $25,000 in penalties to the admitted mastermind behind the notorious Bridgegate scheme after the jurist threw out his conviction in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling nixing the convictions of his alleged co-conspirators. Less than a month after erasing his conviction, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton said in a two-page order that those penalties paid by ex-Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive David Wildstein are "hereby vacated and no longer of any force and effect." The penalties were made up of a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS