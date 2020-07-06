Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Feds Must Return Penalty Fees To Bridgegate Mastermind

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday ordered the government to return nearly $25,000 in penalties to the admitted mastermind behind the notorious Bridgegate scheme after the jurist threw out his conviction in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling nixing the convictions of his alleged co-conspirators.

Less than a month after erasing his conviction, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton said in a two-page order that those penalties paid by ex-Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive David Wildstein are "hereby vacated and no longer of any force and effect."

The penalties were made up of a...

