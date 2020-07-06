Texas PI Firm Turns To State Court In Referral Site Fight

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Dallas-area personal injury law firm has dropped a federal suit and filed a new state court suit against the operator of an attorney referral website and a rival firm it accuses of working together to manipulate search engine results and steal potential clients. Ben Abbott & Associates PLLC told a Texas federal judge Monday that it was dropping a trademark infringement suit against website Accident Injury Legal Center a day after its lawyers said they filed a state court suit against the website's operator Quintessa LLC and law firm Stanley & Associates PLLC. Stanley & Associates allegedly paid Quintessa to run...

