Elliott Pushes For Changes To Crown Castle's Fiber Business

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp. is urging changes at Crown Castle after its affiliates amassed a $1 billion economic interest in the telecommunications company, saying Monday that its investments in fiber have significantly underperformed. "Crown Castle is deploying more capital into fiber than towers even though the fiber business dilutes the company's [return on invested capital] and the public market values fiber at a significantly lower multiple," New York-based Elliott said in a letter to members of Crown Castle's board. "This is a bad formula for the company, its strategic priorities and its shareholders." While a spinoff or sale of the fiber...

