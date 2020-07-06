House Dems Float Cuts To ICE, Block Of Border Wall Funding

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- House Democrats on Monday released their draft homeland security spending bill, which sets up a congressional showdown with its calls for the slashing of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's detention capacity and a bar on transferring defense funding to the border wall. The House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security's draft fiscal year 2021 spending bill would provide the department with $50.72 billion in discretionary funding, nearly $2 billion below what President Donald Trump sought in his 2021 budget request. The spending bill calls for slashing ICE's adult detention capacity to 22,000, imposing a 20-day limit for the government to hold migrants...

