'Nothing Nefarious' About Severance Notices, Northrop Says

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Northrop Grumman told an Illinois federal judge Friday that there's "nothing illegal" about how its severance plan was designed and that the court should end a certified class action alleging the defense contracting giant violated federal benefits law by only telling certain laid-off workers about cash severance benefits. Named plaintiffs Alan Carlson and Peter Deluca simply were not eligible for or entitled to those benefits, Northrop Grumman argued, saying the terms of the severance plan make clear that employees are entitled to severance only if they receive written notice that they have been chosen to participate in the plan, which "for...

