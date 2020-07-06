Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

T-Mobile Keeping 11K Boost Subscribers In Sprint Merger

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has told a D.C. federal court it allowed T-Mobile to keep about 11,000 subscribers from Sprint's prepaid mobile business that were supposed to be divested to Dish Network as a concession to T-Mobile and Sprint's $56 billion merger.

In a Thursday filing, the department told the court it has let T-Mobile keep the 11,000 Boost Mobile subscribers due to a provision in the California Public Utilities Commission's approval of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger, which directed T-Mobile to try to keep Boost customers who were receiving service through the state's LifeLine Pilot Program, an initiative that gives discounted...

