ERISA Suit Over Stock Deal Led By Felon Gets Pared Down

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday narrowed an ERISA class action claiming a government contractor's workers were shorted through an unfair stock sale to an employee ownership plan, although she largely denied the bids for wins before a trial in the case. In her order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said neither the employee stock ownership plan participants bringing the Employee Retirement Income Security Act case nor Adams and Associates Inc. and its directors were entitled to summary judgment on the claim that the company breached its fiduciary duties by failing to monitor Alan Weissman, the plan trustee and a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS