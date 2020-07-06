Electronics Co. Can't Duck Price-Fix Suit Over US Notice

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge refused Sunday to cut a Japanese electronics company from a suit accusing tech firms of jacking up the cost of licensing their mobile technology patents, finding the company had been properly served with the complaint through its U.S. subsidiary. New Jersey-based Sharp Electronics Corp. counts as an adequate fill-in for its parent company, Sharp Corp., U.S. District Judge Barbara M. G. Lynn said, meaning the firm must face German auto parts maker Continental Automotive Systems Inc.'s lawsuit at least until the court rules on a broader motion to dismiss the claims against all the defendants based on...

