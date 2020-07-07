Italian Sportswear Co. Fights Fee Bid In Domain Name Dispute

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- Italian sportswear company Lotto Sport Italia has asked an Arizona federal judge to reject a bid by the owner of an online gambling company for attorney fees in a suit over the use of his registered internet domain names. In March, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah M. Fine granted owner David Dent summary judgment on claims that his registration and use of the domain names are not unlawful under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act or the Lanham Act. The judge decided to let the domain names Lottostore.com and Lottoworks.com remain registered with Dent and reactivated for his use. She also denied Lotto...

