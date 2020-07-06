NY Firm Wants Malpractice Suit Over Botched Art Sale Tossed

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court should toss a malpractice suit against an Empire State-based law firm, as its former client fails to establish that the attorneys botched an underlying case involving stolen artwork, the firm argued Monday. Rose Ramey Long's amended complaint fails to go beyond "hindsight and speculation" and actually clear the bar for malpractice set by legal precedent in New York, which requires that she demonstrate that if not for De Feis O'Connell & Rose PC's deficient representation, she supposedly would have won the underlying case, according to a memorandum accompanying the firm's motion to dismiss. "Plaintiff's amended complaint...

