Akin Gump Lands Ex-SDNY Task Force Chief From Milbank

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The former chief of the securities and commodities fraud task force at the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office has moved from Milbank to Akin Gump to continue her high-level white collar defense practice, Akin Gump said Monday. Katherine Goldstein, a white-collar specialist who formerly helmed the securities and commodities fraud task force in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, jumped to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP after 3½ years at Milbank LLP. Akin Gump head Kim Koopersmith said in a statement that Goldstein's "stellar reputation, strong ties throughout the white-collar community and deep public-sector experience"...

