Texas Justices Asked To Revive Navy Helicopter Crash Suit

Law360 (July 6, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A military contractor accused of improperly maintaining a U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed in Virginia and killed three service members isn't protected from suit under the political question doctrine, family members of those killed have told the Texas Supreme Court. The families are asking the high court to overturn a decision by a trial court, which was affirmed in March by the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, dismissing their claims against North Texas-based M1 Support Services LP. The families said the lower courts' decisions, if left standing, will have a "chilling effect" on future injured military service members seeking redress...

