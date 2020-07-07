Reused T-Mobile Numbers Caused IMessage Mix-ups: Suit

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Apple and T-Mobile have been hit with a putative class action in New York federal court from iPhone buyers who say their privacy was breached by an undisclosed software flaw that linked the Apple IDs of strangers unwittingly given recycled phone numbers. In a complaint filed Monday, T-Mobile users Tigran Ohanian and Regge Lopez said text messages, photos and video calls sent to Lopez through Apple's iMessage and FaceTime apps instead went to Ohanian's iPhone after T-Mobile reassigned his old phone number to Lopez. "Imagine traveling abroad on business or vacation, obtaining a temporary SIM card for that time period, returning...

