Real Estate Rumors: Shvo, MetLife, Southport Financial

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A venture of Michael Shvo, private equity shop Deutsche Finance America and pension fund Bayerische Versorgungskammer is getting a 10% discount on the $700 million figure the venture had earlier agreed to pay for the 853-foot Transamerica Pyramid tower and adjacent 505 and 545 Sansome St. in San Francisco, the San Francisco Business Times reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The venture had expected to close with seller Transamerica Corp. in late May, but that close has now been pushed to September, according to the report. MetLife Investment Management has loaned $217.5 million to Blackstone Real Estate...

