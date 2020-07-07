FTC Fights Shkreli's Bid To Duck Monopolization Case

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and a contingent of states have urged a New York federal court not to toss their suit accusing former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli and a company he founded of monopolizing the market for a lifesaving drug used to treat parasitic infections. Enforcers filed oppositions on Monday to dismissal bids from Shkreli, Vyera Pharmaceuticals and the other defendants accused of blocking generic versions of Daraprim through restrictive supply agreements and then raising its price by 4,000%. Shkreli is currently incarcerated for defrauding investors in another company he founded, Retrophin, and the opposition to his motion said that is...

