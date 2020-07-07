U. Mich. Sex Assault Victims Want Info On WilmerHale Probe

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys pursuing a class action alleging the University of Michigan ignored sexual assault claims against a former university sports doctor told a federal judge Monday that the school and the firm it hired to investigate the scandal, WilmerHale, must answer questions about a letter that urged potential victims to come forward but didn't mention the pending case. The potential class argued that it should be allowed to conduct "limited, targeted discovery" to gather more information about the independent investigation by WilmerHale into sexual assault claims against the university sports doctor, the late Robert Anderson, and urged the court not to reverse...

