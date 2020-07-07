Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

U. Mich. Sex Assault Victims Want Info On WilmerHale Probe

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Attorneys pursuing a class action alleging the University of Michigan ignored sexual assault claims against a former university sports doctor told a federal judge Monday that the school and the firm it hired to investigate the scandal, WilmerHale, must answer questions about a letter that urged potential victims to come forward but didn't mention the pending case.

The potential class argued that it should be allowed to conduct "limited, targeted discovery" to gather more information about the independent investigation by WilmerHale into sexual assault claims against the university sports doctor, the late Robert Anderson, and urged the court not to reverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!