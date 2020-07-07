Maine Fends Off Challenge Against Internet Privacy Law

Law360 (July 7, 2020, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Maine notched a significant victory Tuesday after a federal judge rejected internet service providers' bid to overturn the state's new landmark online privacy statute on First Amendment grounds and ruled that the law limiting the use of customers' personal data is not preempted by federal law. U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker, who examined the parties' dueling requests for a judgment on the pleadings, struck down a key argument asserted by the ISP challengers — that the statute conflicts with existing federal law. The statute prohibits internet service providers from using or selling consumer browsing history and other data without first obtaining consent....

